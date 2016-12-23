Looks Like Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Back Together — Just In Time For Christmas!

Home Videos Photos Shop
It's a Christmas miracle!!

As we reported over the weekend, after her Instagram was hacked, Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian packed their bags and abandoned Rob Kardashian a week before the holidays. There are even reports the two had a physical altercation days prior.

Fast forward to Friday, it looks like the controversial couple have patched things up and are willing to give their relationship one more chance.

In the (above) Snapchat, the Arthur George sock designer lovingly embraces the video vixen. How cute!

Additionally, Chyna takes pics and videos of gifts given to them from Kris Jenner and a Kardashian sister:

Angela K's two kids — Dream and King Cairo — also made appearances in her Snap story.

We are so glad Rob and Chyna have smoothed things out, and are enjoying the holidays as one big family!

[Image via Snapchat.]

