The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration — But Will They Accept The Invitation?

It appears as though Donald Trump is finally closing in on securing an A-lister to perform at his big inauguration. While Drumpf's camp has already tapped America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho to sing the national anthem, as well as enlisted the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes to perform during the presidential festivities, they may FINALLY snag the big star they were so desperate for!

The businessman has asked The Beach Boys to perform at the inauguration and… they haven't said no! Although, the group (fronted by Mike Love, without his cousin/cofounder Brian Wilson) hasn't said yes either.

A rep for the beloved rock band told People:

"The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final."

Well, well! We can only imagine Republican voters would be thrilled to see the California-native group at the swearing in ceremony as President Ronald Reagan famously dubbed them "America's Band." Seems on brand for the GOP. *eye roll*

Not to mention, The Beach Boys have already performed for the president-elect before. Back in 2014, Love and his band did a gig at Trump's private club in West Palm Beach, named Mar-a-Lago. Huh.

Don't worry — Celine Dion, KISS, Garth Brooks, Elton John, and countless other celeb musicians are still boycotting Donald's big day!

