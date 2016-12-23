Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony J.Law Trump Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Politik, Elton John, Donald Trump, Celine Dion, Controversy >> The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration — But Will They Accept The Invitation?

The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration — But Will They Accept The Invitation?

12/23/2016 7:19 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinutePolitikElton JohnDonald TrumpCeline DionControversy

the beach boys consider trump inauguration offer

Yes. No. Maybe so?

It appears as though Donald Trump is finally closing in on securing an A-lister to perform at his big inauguration. While Drumpf's camp has already tapped America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho to sing the national anthem, as well as enlisted the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes to perform during the presidential festivities, they may FINALLY snag the big star they were so desperate for!

Video: Samantha Bee & Glenn Beck Truce Over Trump!

The businessman has asked The Beach Boys to perform at the inauguration and… they haven't said no! Although, the group (fronted by Mike Love, without his cousin/cofounder Brian Wilson) hasn't said yes either.

A rep for the beloved rock band told People:

"The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final."

Well, well! We can only imagine Republican voters would be thrilled to see the California-native group at the swearing in ceremony as President Ronald Reagan famously dubbed them "America's Band." Seems on brand for the GOP. *eye roll*

Not to mention, The Beach Boys have already performed for the president-elect before. Back in 2014, Love and his band did a gig at Trump's private club in West Palm Beach, named Mar-a-Lago. Huh.

Don't worry — Celine Dion, KISS, Garth Brooks, Elton John, and countless other celeb musicians are still boycotting Donald's big day!

[Image via Facebook.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Lena Dunham's Apology Tour
12 Days Of Perezmas: 6 Sexy Music Videos!
Celebs Accused Of Liking 'Snow'!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 7 Delicious Diss Tracks!
10 Must-Have Pop Culture Gifts Of 2016!
Holiday Gift Ideas For The Donald Trump Supporters In Your Life!
View Pics »
Next story »
Celine Dion Pays Tribute To Late Husband René Angélil In An Emotional Retrospective Video — Watch!
See All Comments