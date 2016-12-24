Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony J.Law Trump Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Wacky, Tacky & True, Holidaze, Controversy >> These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!

These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!

12/24/2016 2:00 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TrueHolidazeControversy

no title

As you know, it's that time of year when Santa is figuring out who's been naughty and who's been nice — and we know a handful of celebrities who definitely deserve some coal this year!

From celebrity feuds, arrests, and cheating scandals — we've got all the controversy from the naughtiest celebs HERE!

Ch-ch-check out all the celebrities who behaved badly in 2016 (below)!!!

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

Tags: , , ,

These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!
Perezcious Pics: December 18 - 24, 2016
Celebrities Who Landed Santa's 2016 Nice List!
Lena Dunham's Apology Tour
12 Days Of Perezmas: 6 Sexy Music Videos!
Celebs Accused Of Liking 'Snow'!
View Pics »
Next story »
Zendaya Celebrates Her First Christmas In Her Own Home — See Her Huge Tree!
See All Comments