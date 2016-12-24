As you know, it's that time of year when Santa is figuring out who's been naughty and who's been nice — and we know a handful of celebrities who definitely deserve some coal this year!

From celebrity feuds, arrests, and cheating scandals — we've got all the controversy from the naughtiest celebs HERE!

Ch-ch-check out all the celebrities who behaved badly in 2016 (below)!!!

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!"

Tags: controversy, holidaze, tacky and true, wacky