12 Days Of Perezmas: 2 Tide-Turning Political Figures!!

12/24/2016 3:00 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpHillary ClintonHolidaze

no title

On the 2nd day of Perezmas, pop culture brought us… two tide-turning politicians!!

Sure, politics and pop culture don't usually mix — but this year's savage election captivated (and enraged) the entire country with more backstabbing and bloodshed than an entire season of Game Of Thrones.

The two players in the presidential race were the antithesis of each other in every way — feminism vs. misogyny, establishment vs. populism, pantsuits vs. hairpieces — and left our nation feeling divided and defeated.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton may not have been the two most divisive candidates in recent years, but one thing's for sure — both powerhouses changed the game of politics like never before!

See what we mean…

[Image via NBC.]

