Harrison Ford Speaks Out On Carrie Fisher's Massive Heart Attack

It's nice to see Harrison Ford thinking of Carrie Fisher during this difficult time.

On Saturday, Harrison took to the Hollywood Reporter to express his well wishes to Carrie following her major heart attack. The sweet message comes on the heels of Fisher's brother alleging she's now in stable condition.

In response to the upsetting news, the Star Wars alum stated:

"I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends."

What a thoughtful sentiment. Hopefully Ford visits the actress when she's well enough to receive visitors.

As for Carrie's condition, there has been no official update on her status. We'll let you know when anything changes.

[Image via WENN/Euan Cherry/Nikki Nelson]

Tags: carrie fisher, harrison ford, health, star wars