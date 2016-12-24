Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: When 2 Become 1

12/24/2016 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

Jennie Lena is one of our favorite voices!!

The Dutch singer teamed up with American Idol alum Casey Abrams for a new song, which - fittingly - they sing live. Showcases them vocals even better!!

Check out Place In The Sun above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Jennie Lena!

