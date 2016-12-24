Howard Stern Show Star Joey Boots Passes Away At Age 49

What a sad day for the Howard Stern Show family.

Per TMZ, Howard's radio show cohost Joey Boots was found dead in his New York City apartment on Friday night. Mr. Boots was just 49-years-old.

While the cause of death has not been revealed, sources say friends and coworkers became concerned after Joey did not show up to tape his Wack Packer podcast. It was unlike the radio personality to not show up to a gig without any notice or explanation.

Following a wellness check, Wack Packer costar High Pitch Erik found Boots "sitting in a chair, cold to the touch and with no pulse". It's unclear for how long he had been deceased.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more info on this tragedy.

[Image via Instagram.]

