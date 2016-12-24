Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North West To See The Nutcracker!

The Wests are in the Christmas spirit!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West grabbed the fam and headed on over to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center to watch The Nutcracker.

According to onlookers, North West bounced in Kimmy's lap and danced to the music while Kanye West sipped on some champagne.

Later, Northie and her bestie Ryan were ushered backstage to meet the cast. We're sure budding ballerina North was especially excited about that!

How wonderful it is to see them out enjoying the season! We hope this means there's no trouble in paradise!

