Sources Claim Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Breakup Drama Was REAL After Fans Question Their Showy Reconciliation!

We're not surprised fans are suspicious!

Following Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's love fest on Snapchat this past Friday, viewers of Rob & Chyna began to express their doubts over the couple's dramatic breakup.

According to TMZ, insiders allege the pair did NOT fake their nasty split for the show… in fact, it got SO real that Corey Gamble had to pull Chyna off of Rob during their explosive fight. Kris Jenner's man even went as far to call up the Kardashian sisters for backup, but the reality star fled before they arrived.

The twist? Apparently cameras weren't rolling during the epic feud, which means we won't get to see it unfold on season two of the series. All we'll get to witness will be the post-fight reactions.

Hmm… very inneresting. We never know what to believe with these two!

So, do YOU think the split was real?

