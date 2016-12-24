Young Thug Arrested At Atlanta Mall — Legal Deets HERE

What bad timing!

On Thursday, Young Thug was arrested at a mall in Atlanta. The bust comes on the heels of the rapper's arrest for allegedly threatening to shoot a mall security guard in 2015.

As for why the star was booked this time, E! News reveals cops were scouring the scene for a stolen vehicle when they came upon Young Thug. Apparently the celeb has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

After confirming the warrant, the police arrested Young Thug and he was later released on a $750 dollar bail.

It appears the entertainer is not addressing the incident at this time. We guess he's too blessed to be stressed!

So, are YOU surprised by this arrest?

[Image Via WENN/Judy Eddy]

