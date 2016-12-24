Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony J.Law Trump Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Busted! >> Young Thug Arrested At Atlanta Mall — Legal Deets HERE

Young Thug Arrested At Atlanta Mall — Legal Deets HERE

12/24/2016 11:29 AM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersBusted!

no title

What bad timing!

On Thursday, Young Thug was arrested at a mall in Atlanta. The bust comes on the heels of the rapper's arrest for allegedly threatening to shoot a mall security guard in 2015.

Related: Was Young Thug Involved In A Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Lil Wayne?

As for why the star was booked this time, E! News reveals cops were scouring the scene for a stolen vehicle when they came upon Young Thug. Apparently the celeb has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

After confirming the warrant, the police arrested Young Thug and he was later released on a $750 dollar bail.

It appears the entertainer is not addressing the incident at this time. We guess he's too blessed to be stressed!

So, are YOU surprised by this arrest?

[Image Via WENN/Judy Eddy]

Tags: , ,

This Week In Celebrity Quotes!
Women Who Have Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Misconduct!
Sad Details That Might Ruin Your Favorite Childhood Movies!
Current NFL Stars Who Were Accused Of Violence Against Women
All The Times Chris Brown Was Delusional About Chris Brown
Controversial Celebrity Dads!
View Pics »
Next story »
Harrison Ford Speaks Out On Carrie Fisher's Massive Heart Attack
See All Comments