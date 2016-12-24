Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony J.Law Trump Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Holidaze, Zendaya >> Zendaya Celebrates Her First Christmas In Her Own Home — See Her Huge Tree!

Zendaya Celebrates Her First Christmas In Her Own Home — See Her Huge Tree!

12/24/2016 1:29 PM ET | Filed under: HolidazeZendaya

Zendaya celebrates first Christmas in her own home.

What an awesome milestone for Zendaya!

The actress and singer was thrilled to announce that she's celebrating Christmas in her very own home for the first time. How cool is that?!

Related: Zendaya Is A Velvet Vixen

The 20-year-old posted an image of herself decorating the tree and wrote:

"My first Christmas in my own home. I always wanted the big tree (it's huge, honestly what the hell was I thinking😂), and spiral staircase just never thought I'd have one of my own at 20… I'm so grateful and appreciative for everything I have cause none of it was given, none of it started like this."

AH-Mazing!!!

We're so proud of her for accomplishing so much at such a young age. It's truly commendable!

Read her full post (below)!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: ,

Perezcious Pics: December 18 - 24, 2016
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebrities Who Landed Santa's 2016 Nice List!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 6 Sexy Music Videos!
Celebs Accused Of Liking 'Snow'!
15 Gifts That SLAY For The Beyoncé Lover In Your Life
View Pics »
Next story »
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Addicts!
See All Comments