Zendaya Celebrates Her First Christmas In Her Own Home — See Her Huge Tree!

What an awesome milestone for Zendaya!

The actress and singer was thrilled to announce that she's celebrating Christmas in her very own home for the first time. How cool is that?!

Related: Zendaya Is A Velvet Vixen

The 20-year-old posted an image of herself decorating the tree and wrote:

"My first Christmas in my own home. I always wanted the big tree (it's huge, honestly what the hell was I thinking😂), and spiral staircase just never thought I'd have one of my own at 20… I'm so grateful and appreciative for everything I have cause none of it was given, none of it started like this."

AH-Mazing!!!

We're so proud of her for accomplishing so much at such a young age. It's truly commendable!

Read her full post (below)!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: holidaze, zendaya