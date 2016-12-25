George Michael Dies Suddenly! Singer Was Just 53 Years Old!

Home Videos Photos Shop
12/25/2016

George Michael died "peacefully" at his home in London on Christmas Day, his publicist has confirmed.

The iconic singer was just 53 years old and had a history of drug and health-related issues.

The world is in mourning over his shocking death, another reminder of what an awful year 2016 has been.

The former Wham! frontman's rep says:

Singer George Michael has died aged 53, his publicist has said.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

It is only a fitting tribute that we listen to Last Christmas today in his honor on repeat. And we cry.

We are gonna cry for a while!

We loved George Michael!!!

Trailblazer!!!

He will never be forgotten!!

