George Michael's Cause Of Death Revealed

George Michael passed away just before 2 pm Christmas Day in London and now his longtime manager, Michael Lippman, says the singer died of heart failure.

Thames Valley Police describe his death as "unexplained but not suspicious".

A full autopsy will be performed and determine if any other factors were at play in the 53 year old's passing.

The tributes to the former Wham! frontman and successful solo artist are pouring in and among them, Madonna says:

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW?

Sad. Sad. Sad.

Share your favorite memories of George in the comments section!

Tags: anglophilia, george michael, r.i.p.