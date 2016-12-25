Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Kim K. Trump Carrie Fisher PerezTV
Home >> Listen To This >> Listen To This: Ask And You Shall Receive!

Listen To This: Ask And You Shall Receive!

12/25/2016 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

We're so happy she's still making music! And we're even happier that it's THIS GOOD!!!

We first fell in love withHayley Orrantia when she was part of country girl group Lakoda Rayne on the first season of U.S. X Factor. Since then she's gone on to success as an actress on The Goldbergs, but it's so heartening to see she hasn't abandoned music!

The Texas native's new song, Strong Sweet And Southern, is some old school country greatness with just a hint of pop.

Hits our sweet spot!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Hayley Orrantia!

Tags: , , ,

Naked Selfies Of 2016: The Gift That Keeps On Giving!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 2 Tide-Turning Political Figures
These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!
Perezcious Pics: December 18 - 24, 2016
Celebrities Who Landed Santa's 2016 Nice List!
View Pics »
« Previous story
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Next story »
Wonder What Will Happen To Brad Pitt's Waterfall Now That He & Angelina Jolie Are OVER? Peek At Other Outrageous Celebrity Holiday Gifts HERE!
See All Comments