Listen To This: Ask And You Shall Receive!

We're so happy she's still making music! And we're even happier that it's THIS GOOD!!!

We first fell in love with ​Hayley Orrantia when she was part of country girl group Lakoda Rayne on the first season of U.S. X Factor. Since then she's gone on to success as an actress on The Goldbergs, but it's so heartening to see she hasn't abandoned music!

The Texas native's new song, Strong Sweet And Southern, is some old school country greatness with just a hint of pop.

Hits our sweet spot!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from ​Hayley Orrantia!

Tags: hayley orrantia, listen to this, the goldbergs, the x factor