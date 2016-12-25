EXCLUSIVE! Jackie Beat & Sherry Vine Parody Two Holidays At Once With Jew Christmas! Get Your First Look!

It's the most wonderful time of the year… times two!

While December 25 is usually a day celebrated by Christians around the world, 2016 decided to share the special day with those of the Jewish faith for a change.

That's because Sunday isn't just Christmas this year… it's also the second night of Hanukkah!

But just in case you're not quite familiar with both holidays… drag queens Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine teamed up to give us Jew Christmas – their take on the classic carol Blue Christmas.

Not only is it absolutely HIGHlarious and educational, it's inclusive AF.

But that's not all… Sherry actually has EIGHT videos lined up for all eight nights of Hanukkah this year — so keep an eye out!

Ch-ch-check out Jackie & Sherry's holiday parody (above)!!!

