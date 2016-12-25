QUIZ! Can YOU Name These Holiday Classics JUST From The Lyrics??

Home Videos Photos Shop
12/25/2016 1:03 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteMariah CareyJustin BieberHolidazeAriana GrandePlay With Perez

Well, deck our halls and jingle our bells — the holiday season is upon us once again!

After a particularly un-merry year, we all could use some brightening up… and nothing does the trick like singing along to Christmas classics!

Of course, we all know the words to holiday faves like Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You – but how well do we REALLY know songs that are only socially acceptable to play one month out of the year?

With only one line of lyrics, can you tell the difference between holiday jams by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and other songs from Christmas past!?

Take the quiz (below) and find out!

