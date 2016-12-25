Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Kim K. Trump Carrie Fisher PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, GIFs >> This Week In New Music!

This Week In New Music!

12/25/2016 11:01 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteGIFs

no title

Hayley Orrantia - Strong Sweet & Southern [ CLICK HERE ]

Jennie Lena & Casey Abrams - Place In The Sun [ CLICK HERE ]

Molly Kate Kestner - Good Die Young [ CLICK HERE ]

Lost Kings feat. Emily Warren - Phone Down [ CLICK HERE ]

Billion Dollar Baby - Dirty Mind [ CLICK HERE ]

Jain - Makeba [ CLICK HERE ]

Pussy Riot - Make America Great Again [ CLICK HERE ]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

12 Days Of Perezmas: 6 Sexy Music Videos!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 7 Delicious Diss Tracks!
10 Must-Have Pop Culture Gifts Of 2016!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 11 Elevating Obama Family Moments!
Every Musician Who's Had A Las Vegas Residency!
American Music Awards 2016: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams
View Pics »
Next story »
EXCLUSIVE! Jackie Beat & Sherry Vine Parody Two Holidays At Once With Jew Christmas! Get Your First Look!
See All Comments