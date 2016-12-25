Zayn Malik Is One SeXXXy Santa — And So Are These Other A-Listers! Enjoy!

Zayn Malik makes one fine Santa Claus!

If the Pillowtalk singer isn't breaking your heart with his soulful voice, we bet seeing him dressed up as St. Nick might do the trick. LOLz!

In fact, we're a bit jealous of Gigi Hadid this holiday season as we can only imagine what the 23-year-old will have wrapped up underneath his tree for her! But hey, if Zayn isn't getting you in the XXX-mas spirit, there's no need to fret as we've compiled a list of stars who've donned their best sexy Santa outfits (below)!

You're NOT going to want to miss this…

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Sexy Celeb Santas!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Sexy Celeb Santas!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Sexy Celeb Santas!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Sexy Celeb Santas!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Sexy Celeb Santas!"

Tags: gigi hadid, holidaze, photos!, yummy yummy screw, zayn malik