Britney Spears Spent Christmas With Her Rumored New Beau Sam Asghari!

12/26/2016 2:52 PM ET | Filed under: Britney SpearsLove LineCute!Cuteness!Snapchat

no title

This relationship is heating up!

According to a Britney Spears' Snapchat story, she spent Christmas with her rumored new boyfriend Sam Asghari. The serious development comes on the heels of the pair first stepping out together earlier last month.

In the snaps, Brit and Sam both don the festive reindeer filter as they wish fans a Merry Christmas. The supposed couple even altered their voices in an effort to pay full homage to the holiday!

While the vid opens with both Spears and Asghari acknowledging fans, the singer was the one to end the holiday message, saying:

"Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night."

Cute!

We also can't help but point out that the twosome delivered this holiday greeting from what looks like a bed. Ay caliente!

Well, we guess we'll have to see where this relationship goes from here…. we have a feeling it's on the fast track!

