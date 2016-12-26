Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth To Her Daughter! Get The Name HERE!

Wow, another celeb baby born on Christmas Eve!

On Monday, Christy Carlson Romano took to Instagram to reveal she gave birth to a little girl right before Christmas. The actress first announced her pregnancy back in June.

Related: Nick & Vanessa Lachey Welcome Their Third Child!

According to Romano, she and her husband Brendan Rooney welcomed their first child around 3:52 pm. We're glad to hear the news considering the Even Stevens star was supposedly dilated for a week!

Check out the cute announcement and learn the baby's name (below)!

Brendan & I are excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella Victoria Rooney! Born Christmas Eve at 3:52 PM. We are so blessed and so thankful for everyone's support during this special time. 🎄👶 📸: @austinhenrywallace Link in Bio.A photo posted by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:16am PST

So sweet!!

Christy also went on to tell People Magazine:

"Joy doesn't begin to express how we feel this Christmas! Isabella is the greatest thing to ever happen to us and we are truly grateful to all those who have supported us during this special and momentous time."

Too amazing. Romano and Rooney seem over the moon!

Enjoy your precious little girl, you two!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: baby blabber, brendan rooney, christy carlson romano, holidaze, it's a girl!