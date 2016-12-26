Home Videos Photos Shop
Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth To Her Daughter! Get The Name HERE!

Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth To Her Daughter! Get The Name HERE!

12/26/2016 2:34 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberHolidazeIt's A Girl!

Wow, another celeb baby born on Christmas Eve!

On Monday, Christy Carlson Romano took to Instagram to reveal she gave birth to a little girl right before Christmas. The actress first announced her pregnancy back in June.

According to Romano, she and her husband Brendan Rooney welcomed their first child around 3:52 pm. We're glad to hear the news considering the Even Stevens star was supposedly dilated for a week!

Check out the cute announcement and learn the baby's name (below)!

So sweet!!

Christy also went on to tell People Magazine:

"Joy doesn't begin to express how we feel this Christmas! Isabella is the greatest thing to ever happen to us and we are truly grateful to all those who have supported us during this special and momentous time."

Too amazing. Romano and Rooney seem over the moon!

Enjoy your precious little girl, you two!

