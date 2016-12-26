Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Kim K. Trump Carrie Fisher PerezTV
Home >> Listen To This, Fletcher >> Listen To This: Walking Through Fire And Ice

Listen To This: Walking Through Fire And Ice

12/26/2016 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisFletcher

Speaking of Lakoda Rayne, another member of the defunct of girl group has also been keeping quite busy - with wonderful results!

Fletcher is back with a new song that is just the right kind of empowering and uplifting that we needed to ring out this eventful year!

Check out the pop with punch Princess above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Fletcher!

Tags: , , ,

Naked Selfies Of 2016: The Gift That Keeps On Giving!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 2 Tide-Turning Political Figures
These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!
Perezcious Pics: December 18 - 24, 2016
Celebrities Who Landed Santa's 2016 Nice List!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Elton John, Madonna, & More React To News Of George Michael's Untimely Passing
Next story »
George Michael's Cause Of Death Revealed
See All Comments