Elton John, Madonna, & More React To News Of George Michael's Untimely Passing

We're still reeling over George Michael's shocking and untimely death, and so is the entire celebrity world.

Tributes have been pouring in since the Faith singer's death was reported on Sunday, and everybody from Elton John to Donatella Versace has been remembering the global icon.

Take a look at some of the remembrances (below)!

Goodbye my dear friend. He is waiting for you in heaven.A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:29pm PST

SOMETIMES YOU JUST GOTTA HAVE FAITH.A photo posted by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:09am PST

It's a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart 🙏🏽A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:10pm PST

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIPA photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW?A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6

— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

So so sad , R.I.P George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous & talented person . My thoughts are with his family.#GeorgeMichael

— Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) December 26, 2016

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9

— Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

You'll never be forgotten, George!

