Elton John, Madonna, & More React To News Of George Michael's Untimely Passing

12/26/2016 9:33 AM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.George MichaelElton JohnDonatella Versace

George Michael tributes pour in.

We're still reeling over George Michael's shocking and untimely death, and so is the entire celebrity world.

Tributes have been pouring in since the Faith singer's death was reported on Sunday, and everybody from Elton John to Donatella Versace has been remembering the global icon.

Take a look at some of the remembrances (below)!

Goodbye my dear friend. He is waiting for you in heaven.A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:29pm PST

SOMETIMES YOU JUST GOTTA HAVE FAITH.A photo posted by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:09am PST

It's a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart 🙏🏽A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:10pm PST

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW?A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

You'll never be forgotten, George!

