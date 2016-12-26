Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Remembers His Late Godfather George Michael In Emotional Message

It seems like just about everyone is devastated about George Michael's death.

On Sunday, George's godson James Kennedy took to Instagram to express his feelings about the shocking passing. Considering the Vanderpump Rules star was very close to the singer, it's no surprise he's deeply upset.

In the emotional yet sweet post, James shares a throwback pic of himself as a child posing alongside Michael. It appears the black and white photo was taken at Christmas time.

Check out the sad tribute (below):

Rest In Peace George I'm heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years, I can't believe this has happened, please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you. ❤️A photo posted by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

What a special message.

In another post, the reality star shared a pic of his dad Andros Georgiou and the singer hanging out together:

Dad and Yog… "God takes angels when he needs them". Thank you all for your messages, bless you all. Dad, I'll be with you soon and can't wait I love youA photo posted by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:58pm PST

Wow… it's clear Mr. Kennedy's history with George goes way back.

Stay strong, James.

