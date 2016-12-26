Home Videos Photos Shop
Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Remembers His Late Godfather George Michael In Emotional Message

12/26/2016

It seems like just about everyone is devastated about George Michael's death.

On Sunday, George's godson James Kennedy took to Instagram to express his feelings about the shocking passing. Considering the Vanderpump Rules star was very close to the singer, it's no surprise he's deeply upset.

In the emotional yet sweet post, James shares a throwback pic of himself as a child posing alongside Michael. It appears the black and white photo was taken at Christmas time.

Check out the sad tribute (below):

What a special message.

In another post, the reality star shared a pic of his dad Andros Georgiou and the singer hanging out together:

Wow… it's clear Mr. Kennedy's history with George goes way back.

Stay strong, James.

[Image via Instagram.]

