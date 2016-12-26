Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Kim K. Trump Carrie Fisher PerezTV
Home >> Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey, Party Poppin', Khloe Kardashian, Photos!, Holidaze >> How The Stars Spent Christmas 2016!

How The Stars Spent Christmas 2016!

12/26/2016 4:07 PM ET | Filed under: Gwen StefaniMariah CareyParty Poppin'Khloe KardashianPhotos!Holidaze

How the stars spent Christmas 2016!

Another wonderful Christmas has come and gone! We miss it already!

Celebrities like Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, and others got all festive during the holiday, hanging out with Santa, decorating, and chilling in their seasonal jammies.

See all the fun times (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "How The Stars Spent Christmas 2016!"

CLICK HERE to view "How The Stars Spent Christmas 2016!"

CLICK HERE to view "How The Stars Spent Christmas 2016!"

CLICK HERE to view "How The Stars Spent Christmas 2016!"

CLICK HERE to view "How The Stars Spent Christmas 2016!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

How The Stars Spent Christmas 2016!
Naked Selfies Of 2016: The Gift That Keeps On Giving!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Perezcious Pics: December 18 - 24, 2016
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
Next story »
George Michael's Partner Fadi Fawaz Reveals How He Discovered The Singer's Body
See All Comments