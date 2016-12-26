Home Videos Photos Shop
Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged On Christmas Eve! See The Bling HERE!

What an exciting time for Kacey Musgraves!

On Sunday, Kacey took to Instagram to reveal she got engaged to boyfriend Ruston Kelly on Christmas Eve. Apparently Ruston got down on one knee in Musgraves' "childhood home"!

In the sweet announcement, a thrilled Kacey shows off her pretty ring and admits she said "HELL YESSSS" when Mr. Kelly popped the question. Talk about precious!

Check out the cute snaps and a video from the romantic evening (below)!

We had just been at my parent's house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have. We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law sneak off and completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations. I was bewildered and confused when I saw it all and turned around and the song "Two For The Road" by Henry Mancini was playing (this song is so emotional and sweet..it's one of my favorites..you have to go listen) and he was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I've ever seen! 💖It was so beyond special. Of all the places in the world I've gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am.A video posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:38am PST

Wow, what a night to remember! We're glad Kacey has found happiness with someone so caring.

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Instagram.]

