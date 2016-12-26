Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged On Christmas Eve! See The Bling HERE!

What an exciting time for Kacey Musgraves!

On Sunday, Kacey took to Instagram to reveal she got engaged to boyfriend Ruston Kelly on Christmas Eve. Apparently Ruston got down on one knee in Musgraves' "childhood home"!

In the sweet announcement, a thrilled Kacey shows off her pretty ring and admits she said "HELL YESSSS" when Mr. Kelly popped the question. Talk about precious!

Check out the cute snaps and a video from the romantic evening (below)!

So thankful for my sister and bro in-law angels for helping make such a big day so sparkly and unforgettable. Mae + Satsuki 4Ever 😭💕 My heart is a puddle of glitter.A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:48am PST

Wow, what a night to remember! We're glad Kacey has found happiness with someone so caring.

Congrats to the happy couple!

