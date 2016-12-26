Kanye West Skips Out On The Annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Party — Find Out Where The Rapper Was Instead!

We guess Kanye West wanted a low-key Christmas Eve this year.

If you haven't noticed already, Yeezy was completely absent from the Kardashian family's lavish and over the top holiday bash on Saturday. The rapper's MIA status follows rumors of marriage issues with Kim Kardashian West and his mental break back in November.

As for where Yeezy was instead, he took in a movie at an Los Angeles area theater with a friend. It's unclear what film Mr. West enjoyed.

While the father did attend a showing of the Nutcracker with Kim and North West earlier in the day, it's strange he decided to opt out of such a major family affair… especially when just about every Kardashian/Jenner significant other was in attendance.

To make matters even more strange, Kanye was spotted wearing a "Free O.J. Simpson" t-shirt. Y'all know how West just LOVES to be controversial!

Despite all the signs pointing to the entertainer being a no show, a family rep told the Daily Mail:

"The story is false. Kanye was at the party."

So, do YOU think Kanye bailed on the bash?

Tags: film flickers, holidaze, kanye west, kim kardashian, kris jenner