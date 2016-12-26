Home Videos Photos Shop
Kate Middleton & Prince William Take The Very Fashionable Prince George & Princess Charlotte To Christmas Church Services — See The Pics!

The Cambridges take the kids to Christmas services.

Flawless family alert!

Kate Middleton and Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Christmas church services at St. Mark's in Englefield, Berkshire, England Sunday.

They were joined by Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, while Pippa Middleton attended with fiancé James Matthews as well as brother James Middleton.

The Cambridges could not have been more perfect-looking, and we just have to say that George's coat is GOALS AF!

Looking dapper himself in navy, William held hands with his son, while the Duchess carried one-year-old Charlotte. And mother and daughter adorably matched in their stylish burgundy outfits!

Charlotte is a total budding fashionista! But, honestly, George is right on her heels. It may even be argued that he's the one winning the fashion game right now.

See more pics in the gallery (above)!

