Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She's Engaged — Check Out The Cute Announcement!

Wow…. there have been a TON of engagements this holiday season!

On Christmas, Kelsea Ballerini took to Instagram to reveal she got engaged to her boyfriend of nine months Morgan Evans.

According to the singer, Morgan popped the question while Kelsea was "burning pancakes in the kitchen". LOLz — so cute!!

Take a look at the celeb's precious post (below)!

This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBSA photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:01pm PST

#💍 #😭😍🙈🍾✨💕A video posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:00am PST

So adorable! Even though Kels is just 23-years-old, she seems wise beyond her years and ready to get hitched.

Congrats to the happy couple! We can't wait until the wedding — we bet it will be 100% country and absolutely fabulous!

[Image via Instagram.]

