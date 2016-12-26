Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Kim K. Trump Carrie Fisher PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Cute!, Cuteness!, Put A Ring On It, Kelsea Ballerini >> Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She's Engaged — Check Out The Cute Announcement!

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She's Engaged — Check Out The Cute Announcement!

12/26/2016 2:14 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineCute!Cuteness!Put A Ring On ItKelsea Ballerini

no title

Wow…. there have been a TON of engagements this holiday season!

On Christmas, Kelsea Ballerini took to Instagram to reveal she got engaged to her boyfriend of nine months Morgan Evans.

Related: Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged!

According to the singer, Morgan popped the question while Kelsea was "burning pancakes in the kitchen". LOLz — so cute!!

Take a look at the celeb's precious post (below)!

#💍 #😭😍🙈🍾✨💕A video posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:00am PST

So adorable! Even though Kels is just 23-years-old, she seems wise beyond her years and ready to get hitched.

Congrats to the happy couple! We can't wait until the wedding — we bet it will be 100% country and absolutely fabulous!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

12 Days Of Perezmas: 12 Traumatizing Breakups!
All About The Showmance! Celebs Who Hooked Up On Set!
The Bachelor -- Meet The 30 Women Competing For Nick Viall's Heart!
This Week In Celebrity Quotes!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 9 Times Our Faith In Humanity Was Restored!
Celebrity Couples Who Made It Official In 2016!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth To Her Daughter! Get The Name HERE!
Next story »
Kanye West Skips Out On The Annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Party — Find Out Where The Rapper Was Instead!
See All Comments