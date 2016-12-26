Lena Dunham Goes Topless In A Mermaid Tail To Celebrate Christmas!

We don't usually associate Christmas with toplessness, but if celebs want to go there, we're not gonna stop them!

Lena Dunham had the rather odd desire on Christmas day to expose her boobies to the world as, of all things, a mermaid!

The Girls actress wore the ever-popular mermaid tail as she posed on a beach with nothing covering her modesty but her arm, and a bit of nipple poked through as well.

Lena captioned the photo:

"And then she got her holiday wish aka her lifelong wish… we wish you a mermaid Christmas 🐳"

Kind of bizarre, but hey, Christmas isn't always about twinkling lights and decorated pine trees.

Do you go topless on major holidays, Perezcious readers???

See the uncensored shot (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

