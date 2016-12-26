Los Angeles Synagogue Vandalized With Feces On The First Day Of Hanukkah

How heinous.

Following a year rife with racism and hate, 2016 decided to hit humanity with another shameful blow before it takes its final bow next week.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Living Torah Center in Santa Monica endured a horrific incident of assumed anti-semitism after an unidentified criminal smeared the front of the building with feces and rice. The disgusting assault occurred just inches from a menorah display.

To make matters even more sickening, the vandalism occurred on Saturday night, the first day of Hanukkah.

Assistant Rabbi Dovid Tenenbaum said of the disgusting act:

"This seems kind of intentional. With a religious artifact in the window, we have to assume so."

As of now, cops are investigating the crime and Tenenbaum revealed his plans to install surveillance video cameras ASAP. It's a smart move considering this isn't the first time the center has experience a hate crime.

Last month, a man stood up during services and shouted "Heil, Hitler" while just a year ago someone etched a cross in the center's front window. Sadly, It's just a few disappointing examples of what the center has been through over the years.

Summing up his upsetting relationship with anti-semitism, Dovid reasoned:

"There are many times that others have wanted to annihilate the Jewish people. The Jewish people have succeeded, and we're still here to talk about it, thank God."

Well said, rabbi! Stay strong!

Here's to less hate and reprehensible acts in 2017.

