Nick & Vanessa Lachey Welcome Their Third Child — Birth Details HERE!

On Christmas Eve, Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed their third child into the world. The proud parents already have a 4-year-old son and almost 2-year-old daughter together.

According to the birth announcement, the little one arrived "early" just in time for the holidays. How precious!

It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5A photo posted by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:16am PST

Wow, two U.S. city names in the Lachey fam. Interesting!As for the first pic of baby Phoenix, he looks absolutely adorable. We can't wait to see a full shot soon.Congrats Nick and Vanessa![Image via Instagram.]

