Nick & Vanessa Lachey Welcome Their Third Child — Birth Details HERE!

12/26/2016 12:15 PM ET

no title

What a perfect present!

On Christmas Eve, Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed their third child into the world. The proud parents already have a 4-year-old son and almost 2-year-old daughter together.

According to the birth announcement, the little one arrived "early" just in time for the holidays. How precious!

Find out the newborn's gender and name (below)!

Wow, two U.S. city names in the Lachey fam. Interesting!As for the first pic of baby Phoenix, he looks absolutely adorable. We can't wait to see a full shot soon.Congrats Nick and Vanessa![Image via Instagram.]

