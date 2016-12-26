Taylor Swift Gifts 96-Year-Old Veteran With A Home Visit & Performance! See The Precious Pics & Video HERE!

How adorable AND inspiring!

On Monday, the always generous Taylor Swift surprised 96-year-old super fan Cyrus Porter with a home visit and performance of Shake It Off. The sweet moment follows Swift's well-documented history of going above and beyond for her fans.

Related: Taylor Donates $1 Million To Flood Victims

To make this situation even more emotional, Cyrus also happens to be a World War II veteran who was diagnosed with cancer this year. We can't think of a more deserving person for this incredible belated Christmas gift!

Prior to the singer arranging the meeting, the Missouri resident gushed to his local news station about how much he loves the star. Apparently Tay's music has brought him closer to his twenty grandchildren while also giving him something positive to look forward to.

The vet explained:

"Look what she does, she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just liked the way the way she did stuff. Yeah, I just enjoy it, I'm getting old. I'm just enjoying everything."

So sweet!

Take a look at some pics and video from the meet-up (below)!

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b

— robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

@taylorswift13 puts the finishing touches on her Christmas visit to the Bootheel. pic.twitter.com/5nkZVejPw2

— Chip Dawg (@chipmofodawg) December 26, 2016

When Taylor Swift holds your baby girl! #amazing pic.twitter.com/CbiVnEDN38

— Sarah Fowler Ezell (@sarahlezell) December 26, 2016





How incredibly sweet. We're totally tearing up right now!

Merry Xmas, Cyrus!!

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: charity, cute!, cuteness!, cyrus porter, inspiration, taylor swift, viral: news