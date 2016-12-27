George Michael's godchildren may be in for quite a surprise.

As we previously reported, the Wham! singer died suddenly from heart failure on Christmas day. Obviously, the Faith performer's countless celebrity friends were left in shock over his death. And it seems as though many of their children will get a shock too as it's believed Michael's left his MASSIVE fortune to his godchildren.

Related: James Kennedy Remembers His Late Godfather

According to the DailyMirror, the late A-lister was worth around $200 million thanks to his successful music career -- which means the kiddos of his celeb pals' could inherit a large sum from George's estate. In addition to Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy, the hitmaker was the godfather to longtime collaborator Shirlie Holliman's children with Spandau Ballet's bassist Martin Kemp. Yup, since George didn't have any kids of his own, Roman and Harley Kemp could walk away with some serious dough.

And the Kemp family were still clearly close with superstar as they commented on the British songwriter's death on Twitter (below).

[Image via George Chin//IconicPix/WENN.]