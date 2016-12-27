See George Michael & David Bowie Together In This Amazing Vintage Queen Tribute Rehearsal Video!

Many spectacular George Michael videos have been circulating the web in the wake of his sudden death on Sunday.

But one video of the former Wham! frontman has special poignancy, because it also includes another lost music icon of 2016 — David Bowie.

The unearthed clip shows Michael rehearsing for a 1992 tribute to Freddie Mercury with his soulful rendition of the Queen hit Somebody to Love.

The video also shows a cigarette-dragging Bowie, standing against the wall next to Seal, clearly enjoying the performance.

According to the Independent, Michael once said performing the song on behalf of the late rock legend was "the proudest moment of my career."

This gives us chills! Watch the phenomenal performance for yourself (below) — including the Bowie close-up around 4:10.

[Image via WENN/YouTube.]

