George Michael's Former Partner Of Over A Decade Comments On The Singer's Tragic Passing

George Michael touched so many people's lives.

So, unsurprisingly, the Wham! singer's sudden passing left many people devastated. Most recently, the Faith artist's former love Kenny Goss opened up about his heartbreak in a new statement. Poor guy.

George's former partner shared:

"I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed."

We can only imagine how broken up Kenny is right now as the businessman dated the A-lister between 1998 and 2011. When still together, George regularly referred to Kenny as the "love of his life" and hinted that he wanted to marry his longtime love. In fact, Goss still runs the Goss-Michael Foundation — which the twosome founded together back in 2007.

Kenny continued:

"He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."

Sadly, the art dealer didn't get a chance to say goodbye to the megastar as Michael's current partner Fadi Fawaz discovered the celeb's body on Christmas Day. It's said the late pop star died due to heart failure.

We're sending only love to those affected by this heartbreaking passing. We miss you, George!

