George Michael's godchildren may be in for quite a surprise.
As we previously reported, the Wham! singer died suddenly from heart failure on Christmas day. Obviously, the Faith performer's countless celebrity friends were left in shock over his death. And it seems as though many of their children will get a shock too as it's believed Michael's left his MASSIVE fortune to his godchildren.
According to the DailyMirror, the late A-lister was worth around $200 million thanks to his successful music career — which means the kiddos of his celeb pals' could inherit a large sum from George's estate. In addition to Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy, the hitmaker was the godfather to longtime collaborator Shirlie Holliman's children with Spandau Ballet's bassist Martin Kemp. Yup, since George didn't have any kids of his own, Roman and Harley Kemp could walk away with some serious dough.
And the Kemp family were still clearly close with superstar as they commented on the British songwriter's death on Twitter (below).
Not to mention, it's said the deceased pop star may've left some money to Geri (Halliwell) Horner's daughter Bluebell as the little one was ex-love Kenny Goss' godchild. Of course, a significant chunk of George's wealth could end up with the number of charities he supported — including Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and Macmillan Cancer Support.
And while George was also the godfather to to his cousin Andros' two children, it is assumed the megastar will leave some of his net worth to his sisters, Melanie and Yioda, as well as boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. Fair, fair.
Reportedly, George had an extensive property portfolio as he had homes in Oxfordshire, Highgate (North London), Los Angeles, and Sydney. All of these properties are said to be worth millions. Wow.
Still no amount of money will fix the heartache George's loved ones are feeling right now. R.I.P.
[Image via George Chin//IconicPix/WENN.]
