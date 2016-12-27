What a traumatic time for George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz.

On Monday, George's lover took to Twitter to reveal some devastating news about his death. Apparently Mr. Fawaz was the one to find Michael's body on Christmas morning.

The hairstylist, who had been dating George for four years, is obviously destroyed by the shocking passing. We can't imagine what he's going through during this heartbreaking time.

Take a look at Fadi's sad tweet (below):

[Image via Instagram.]