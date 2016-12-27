Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Take Pies To The Face During The Holidays — Watch!

There's no doubt Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom know how to have fun, and apparently they like to make a mess while doing it!

Over the holidays, the celeb couple played the HIGHlarious Pie Face Game with some of the songstress' fam and luckily, they posted videos to Instagram!

Related: 16 Celebrities Getting Pies To The Face Will Make Your Day!

The bad news is Perry and Bloom didn't play against each other as Katy faced off against her sister, Angela Hudson, and the Lord of the Rings star played against the Roar singer's brother, David Hudson! But the good news is, it gave BOTH stars a chance to get hit with some pie!

Ch-ch-check out the AH-Mazingly messy game (below) to see some pie sliming action!

Katy gets her pie face on:

sisters.A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:04pm PST

Orlando's in for a messy surprise:

He cheated. @sirdaviddA video posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:23pm PST

LOLz!

What other celebs would you like to see get pie in their face?

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: food, funny, holidaze, instagram, katy perry, orlando bloom, pie face game