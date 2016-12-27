Margot Robbie Continues To Celebrate Her Nuptials By Giving Her Wedding Guests TATTOOS!

Margot Robbie loves that tattoo gun of hers!

Although The Legend Of Tarzan star got married in a totally under-the-radar ceremony, it seems as though she and her guests won't be forgetting the special day anytime soon. Why? Well, because Miz Robbie gave her wedding guests TATTOOS in order to commemorate her nuptials.

So crazzzzzy! On Monday, the 26-year-old was seen in a friend's Instagram story inking a tat on a friend's forearm (below).

In another snap on the story, two of Margot's friends flaunted their matching "XIX" design (below) — which just happens to the be the roman numeral equivalent for the number 19.

As you may recall, Margot wed her longtime love Tom Ackerley on December 19. Coincidence? We think not!

This isn't the first time the blonde stunner's wielded a tattoo gun as she famously gave all her Suicide Squad castmates tattoos — and unfortunately misspelled one. Oof!

Of course, this inneresting choice in memorabilia comes amid rumors the It-girl served Cocoa Puffs and pizza at her reception. Talk about an unconventional wedding!

Nonetheless, we couldn't be happier for Margot and Tom. Congrats again, you two!

