Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Are Getting Closer & Closer — She Wants Him To Be Her 'New Year's Kiss'!

12/27/2016 10:32 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineMariah CareyHolidaze

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka heat things up.

This is true love, folks!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are reportedly getting very serious. So serious, in fact, that MiMi plans for Bryan to be her "New Year's kiss." Whoa. Slow down there, you crazy kids.

A source said:

"She's into him now. He gets along really well with the twins."

Aww.

The two spent Christmas in Aspen together, probably being more festive than the rest of us will ever be in our entire lives.

An eyewitness added:

"They walk around holding each other's hands and are always very affectionate. [They're] always smooching."

Apparently the All I Want For Christmas singer has also been buying her boo expensive gifts!

A source said:

"She bought him lavish designer Christmas gifts from the Aspen boutiques."

Damn. We wish we were Mariah's rebound fling too! Don't you???

