Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez George Michael Kim K. Britney Spears Trump PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Celebrity Feuds, Party Poppin', Celebs At Airports, Bestiez, Reality TV, Travel, Vanderpump Rules >> Lala Kent Loses The Few Vanderpump Rules Friends She Has Left By Standing Up Ariana Madix's Birthday Trip! Watch!

Lala Kent Loses The Few Vanderpump Rules Friends She Has Left By Standing Up Ariana Madix's Birthday Trip! Watch!

12/27/2016 10:19 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsCelebrity FeudsParty Poppin'Celebs At AirportsBestiezReality TVTravelVanderpump Rules

no title

How're you supposed to keep your friends close if you only have enemies? Asking for a friend…

Lala Kent may be the center of drama over on Vanderpump Rules this season, but her never-ending feuds with Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Scheana Shay usually aren't her own doing.

However, the one female friend she had left may no longer have her back… because she TOTALLY just stood up Ariana Madix's birthday vacation!

During Monday night's all-new episode, Tom Sandoval did his best to plan a birthday trip for Ari, himself, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Lala… except the SUR hostess just never bothered showing up!

Related: James Kennedy Pays Respects To Late Godfather George Michael

Like, the plane literally left without her!!

With that said, we have a feeling she's probably just making drama and will somehow pop up once they've arrived next week — but now we understand why Sandoval and Ariana were so harsh toward her in their E! interview last week.

Although, why is Schwartz allowed to go on a full-on vacation with Lala, but Katie gets mad the second Scheana even looks at her nicely at a bar?

These people and their rules

Ch-ch-check out the highlight of Monday night's #PumpRules (below)!!!

[Image via Bravo.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!
Lena Dunham's Apology Tour
12 Days Of Perezmas: 5 Krazy Kardashian Feuds!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 7 Delicious Diss Tracks!
10 Must-Have Pop Culture Gifts Of 2016!
SAG Award Nominations 2017 -- Snubs & Surprises!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Are Getting Closer & Closer — She Wants Him To Be Her 'New Year's Kiss'!
Next story »
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Take Pies To The Face During The Holidays — Watch!
See All Comments