Lala Kent Loses The Few Vanderpump Rules Friends She Has Left By Standing Up Ariana Madix's Birthday Trip! Watch!

How're you supposed to keep your friends close if you only have enemies? Asking for a friend…

Lala Kent may be the center of drama over on Vanderpump Rules this season, but her never-ending feuds with Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Scheana Shay usually aren't her own doing.

However, the one female friend she had left may no longer have her back… because she TOTALLY just stood up Ariana Madix's birthday vacation!

During Monday night's all-new episode, Tom Sandoval did his best to plan a birthday trip for Ari, himself, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Lala… except the SUR hostess just never bothered showing up!

Related: James Kennedy Pays Respects To Late Godfather George Michael

Like, the plane literally left without her!!

With that said, we have a feeling she's probably just making drama and will somehow pop up once they've arrived next week — but now we understand why Sandoval and Ariana were so harsh toward her in their E! interview last week.

Although, why is Schwartz allowed to go on a full-on vacation with Lala, but Katie gets mad the second Scheana even looks at her nicely at a bar?

These people and their rules…

Ch-ch-check out the highlight of Monday night's #PumpRules (below)!!!

[Image via Bravo.]

Tags: ariana madix, bestiez, bravo, celebrity feuds, celebs at airports, lala kent, party poppin', reality tv, tom sandoval, tom schwartz, travel, tv news, vanderpump rules