We love that celebrities are speaking out against Donald Trump's horrifying immigrant ban targeting seven Muslim-majority countries!

While we're still disappointed Taylor Swift has yet to say a word about it, at least stars like Angelina Jolie are making their voices heard.

Or words, in this case!

In an op-ed essay published in The New York Times on Thursday, the human rights activist called out Trump's executive order suspending refugees from entering the country for 120 days:

"Refugees are men, women and children caught in the fury of war, or the cross hairs of persecution. Far from being terrorists, they are often the victims of terrorism themselves."

And the actress explained while she thinks keeping our nation safe is a priority, "our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear."

"As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation's children. But I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries — even babies — as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion."

YESSS!

Angelina brings up another good point about the message POTUS is sending the rest of the world:

"If we send a message that it is acceptable to close the door to refugees, or to discriminate among them on the basis of religion, we are playing with fire. We are lighting a fuse that will burn across continents, inviting the very instability we seek to protect ourselves against."

All in all, the momma of six says:

"Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer. Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength."

Now if only Drumpf would listen!

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/Papadakis Press/WENN.]

Tags: angelina jolie, controversy, donald trump, muslim ban, politik, social issues