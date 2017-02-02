Pregnant Beyoncé Spotted Rehearsing For The Grammys — THIS IS HAPPENING!

If you had any doubts that Queen Bey would still be performing at this year's Grammys — you know, at some point in between accepting all the awards — have no fear!

Beyoncé has been scheduled to perform at the 2017 award ceremony for over a month, but ever since she announced she was pregnant with twins, everyone has wondered if she would be up for it…

Thankfully sources at Entertainment Tonight spotted the Halo singer rehearsing for the February 12 show, so yes — this is definitely still on!

And don't think this is going to be a laid back performance either!

Apparently, momma had a team of backup dancers with her as she practiced for the big number in a secret location.

Yasss!

You can see Beyoncé — who is nominated for NINE awards for her work on Lemonade, including Album of the Year, btw — and more when the 2017 Grammys air on Sunday, February 12, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

[Image via beyonce.com.]

Tags: beyonce, grammys, grammys 2017, music minute, pregnancy talk