Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Selena Gomez Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Beyonce, Grammys, Pregnancy Talk >> Pregnant Beyoncé Spotted Rehearsing For The Grammys — THIS IS HAPPENING!

Pregnant Beyoncé Spotted Rehearsing For The Grammys — THIS IS HAPPENING!

2/02/2017 7:34 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBeyonceGrammysPregnancy Talk

no title

If you had any doubts that Queen Bey would still be performing at this year's Grammys — you know, at some point in between accepting all the awards — have no fear!

Beyoncé has been scheduled to perform at the 2017 award ceremony for over a month, but ever since she announced she was pregnant with twins, everyone has wondered if she would be up for it…

Thankfully sources at Entertainment Tonight spotted the Halo singer rehearsing for the February 12 show, so yes — this is definitely still on!

Related: Beyoncé Is Still Planning To Perform At Coachella — For Now!

And don't think this is going to be a laid back performance either!

Apparently, momma had a team of backup dancers with her as she practiced for the big number in a secret location.

Yasss!

You can see Beyoncé — who is nominated for NINE awards for her work on Lemonade, including Album of the Year, btw — and more when the 2017 Grammys air on Sunday, February 12, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

[Image via beyonce.com.]

Tags: , , , ,

Beyoncé's Maternity Style!
Stars Who've Worked While Pregnant!
17 Stars To Watch In 2017!
Things To Look Forward To In 2017!
16 Stars To Watch In 2016 REVISITED -- How Did Our Picks Do??
The 20 Sexiest Things To Happen In 2016!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Scott Disick's Ex Manager Is Blaspheming The Lord: 'He Actually Thinks He's Some Big Superstar Who Has Talent'
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Sen. John McCain makes nice with Australia after Trump's 'blunt' talk with PM
See All Comments