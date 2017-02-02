This Obsessed Fan Has Spent Over $80K On More Than 90 Procedures To Look Like Britney Spears!

Now this is dedication!

Bryan Ray has always been obsessed with Britney Spears — and when he was 17 years old, he made the decision to start transforming into the iconic pop star!

Now, the El Lay native is 31 (though you might not be able to tell!) and he's spent over $80K on plastic surgery procedures including a nose job, teeth veneers, fat injections, laser hair removal, lip fillers, Botox injections and more.

Additionally, Ray — who has met the singer three times — spends about $500 a MONTH on lotions and creams to keep his skin looking youthful.

Whoa!

For reference, here's a before photo of Bryan — and we think you can figure out who he's posing with:

Happy Birthday to the one and only, the legendary, Miss Britney Spears 👸🏼💘 #britney #britneyspears #spears #happy #birthday #itsbritneybitchA photo posted by Bryan Ray (@beeray416) on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:10am PST

Oh hay!

Bryan now runs a marijuana edibles company, but hopes to continue perfecting his Britney impersonation.

He tells DailyMail.com:

"I love making modifications to my face and body with the art of plastic surgery, fillers & countless other cosmetic procedures. Ever since I was young there was something about Britney Spears and the qualities she had that I thought was the perfect package. I was obsessed, I watched all her interviews, learned all her choreography and then paid to have the same perfect smile as, I felt that during that time we were very similar. In the beginning, I was trying to look like Britney Spears, my surgeons who designed my veneers asked me which celebrity smile I wanted to base mine on and it was hers. Now with my looks, I want to get into modelling, I love impersonating Britney Spears so I want to continue doing that and see where it takes me."

For now, his biggest goal is to "preserve my youth":

"One of my primary goals is to preserve my youth for as long as possible, I don't want any facial or body hair as it will age me. I've fully avoided wrinkles, Botox has been my best friend throughout my journey to prevent aging, even today people think I'm younger than I am."

We DEF thought he was a teenager when we first stumbled upon his photo!

What do U think?? Would U ever get plastic surgery to look like UR fave celeb?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via Instagram/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: britney spears, bryan ray, crazzzzy, knifestyles, viral: news