Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Selena Gomez Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> Gay Gay Gay, Music Minute, Legal Matters, Frank Ocean, Family, Dysfunctional Families, Transgender, LGBT >> And The Award For Worst Father EVER Goes To…

And The Award For Worst Father EVER Goes To…

2/02/2017 8:43 PM ET | Filed under: Gay Gay GayMusic MinuteLegal MattersFrank OceanFamilyDysfunctional FamiliesTransgenderLGBT

no title

We feel so bad for Frank Ocean

As we reported last year, the musician penned a touching Tumblr post after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. In the essay, the 29-year-old speaks openly about his personal experiences with homophobia, including an incident where his father — Calvin Cooksey — made a derogatory statement to a transgender waitress when he was merely a child.

Related: Miguel Thinks His Music Is 'Better' Than Frank Ocean's

The rapper wrote:

"I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f*ggot as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty."

Fast forward to Thursday, Ocean's father is suing his son for $14.5 million based on what he wrote!

Cooksey's defamation lawsuit not only discredits Frank's story, it claims the post has damaged Calvin's opportunities in the film and music industry.

Sadly, this isn't the first time the artist's father has filed a crazy lawsuit. In 2014, he sued Russell Simmons for $142 million after his website — Global Grind — called him a deadbeat dad.

It's always sad when money comes between a family…

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Famous People Who Fist Fight!
17 Stars To Watch In 2017!
Things To Look Forward To In 2017!
16 Stars To Watch In 2016 REVISITED -- How Did Our Picks Do??
Craziest Conspiracy Theories Of 2016!
These Celebrities Landed On Santa's 2016 NAUGHTY List!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Hero Mom Dies In Fire After Saving Newborn Baby's Life
Next story »
Scott Disick's Ex Manager Is Blaspheming The Lord: 'He Actually Thinks He's Some Big Superstar Who Has Talent'
See All Comments