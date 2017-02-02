And The Award For Worst Father EVER Goes To…

We feel so bad for Frank Ocean…

As we reported last year, the musician penned a touching Tumblr post after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. In the essay, the 29-year-old speaks openly about his personal experiences with homophobia, including an incident where his father — Calvin Cooksey — made a derogatory statement to a transgender waitress when he was merely a child.

The rapper wrote:

"I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f*ggot as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty."

Fast forward to Thursday, Ocean's father is suing his son for $14.5 million based on what he wrote!

Cooksey's defamation lawsuit not only discredits Frank's story, it claims the post has damaged Calvin's opportunities in the film and music industry.

Sadly, this isn't the first time the artist's father has filed a crazy lawsuit. In 2014, he sued Russell Simmons for $142 million after his website — Global Grind — called him a deadbeat dad.

It's always sad when money comes between a family…

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: dysfunctional families, family, frank ocean, gay gay gay, legal matters, lgbt, music minute, transgender