Joe Simpson Begins Radiation Treatment For Prostate Cancer

Joe Simpson has reportedly begun radiation treatments for his prostate cancer, according to Us Weekly.

A source said:

"Joe just started radiation. He feels fine, he's getting through it and still working. It's all scheduled once a week. He's super optimistic. Doctors are hopeful that this will take care of it and be the last step, and he will hopefully then be in remission and cancer-free. Joe just says he feels like it's like going to get a checkup."

The 58-year-old was diagnosed last year, and underwent surgery in September.

The source added that keeping busy with photography work is also helping take his mind off the situation:

"He's just working and hanging with his kids. He's not slowing down at all. He's actually been doing some bigger campaigns and shoots. He wants to keep his mind off of it. His work helps it."

That's awesome! We're glad he's still able to do his work and stay active!

Moreover, the health scare has also brought Joe closer to his children, especially to daughter Jessica Simpson. The source said:

"This had made their relationship stronger. She's been awesome. Jessica was the one he wasn't as close with, and this made them so close. They're all closer because of what he's going through."

Thank goodness he has such a great support system. This is definitely a time of difficulty and the more people surrounding him with love the better.

Here's hoping for a quick recovery!

