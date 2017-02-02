Lady GaGa Sent Beyoncé Flowers After Her Pregnancy Announcement! WATCH HERE!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Although their last (and only) collaboration was 2009's Telephone, Lady GaGa and Beyoncé still keep in touch!

On Thursday, the Just Dance singer and the NFL held a press conference for her Super Bowl 51 halftime show.

While GaGa wouldn't confirm whether the two were going to sing a duet on the big day, the New York-native did reveal that she sent Bey flowers after her pregnancy announcement!

We wonder if Miz Germanotta will be invited to the baby shower!

During the conference, the American Horror Story actress revealed that her performance will contain multiple costume changes and will be "tremendously athletic" just like the game itself. But will it be political, especially with all of the drama surrounding President Donald Trump??

The 30-year-old said:

"The only statements that I'll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in passion for inclusion… I believe in the spirit of equality and of this country, one of love and compassion and kindess. So, my performance will uphold those philosophies."

To see the entire clip, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

