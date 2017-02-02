Hero Mom Dies In Fire After Saving Newborn Baby's Life

We can't even imagine waking up to this situation.

When Shelby Carter realized her house was engulfed in flames, investigators estimate she sprung into action within the span of mere seconds to save her newborn daughter, Keana Davis.

The 21-year-old mother knew she couldn't escape the second floor, so she did the only thing she could — she smashed a window, strapped 12-day-old Keana into her car seat, and tossed her out of the burning building.

Wyoming-Speer Fire Protection District chief Ed Foglesonger said:

"It's just incredible that she was able to pull her thoughts together to save her baby. It's just too bad she couldn't save herself; but I'd say it's nothing short of a miracle the way it ended up."

Miracle is the right word for it. Rescuers found the child in her seat atop a pile of rubble outside the fire (below):

Keana was taken to the hospital, suffering only a minor burn.

Sadly, Carter never made it out of the house; an autopsy revealed she died almost immediately from smoke inhalation.

No cause has been found for the fire, though investigators say they don't suspect foul play.

Shelby's mother, Kathy Hardy, has taken her "Beautiful Miracle" home. You can help out baby Keana and her grandmother by donating HERE!

