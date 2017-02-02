Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Selena Gomez Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> R.I.P., Sad Sad, Perezcious Parenting, Viral: Kids, Viral: News >> Hero Mom Dies In Fire After Saving Newborn Baby's Life

Hero Mom Dies In Fire After Saving Newborn Baby's Life

2/02/2017 8:59 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad SadPerezcious ParentingViral: KidsViral: News

no title

We can't even imagine waking up to this situation.

When Shelby Carter realized her house was engulfed in flames, investigators estimate she sprung into action within the span of mere seconds to save her newborn daughter, Keana Davis.

The 21-year-old mother knew she couldn't escape the second floor, so she did the only thing she could — she smashed a window, strapped 12-day-old Keana into her car seat, and tossed her out of the burning building.

Related: Alan Thicke's Youngest Son Reveals Heartbreaking Final Moments With 'Perfect Dad'

Wyoming-Speer Fire Protection District chief Ed Foglesonger said:

"It's just incredible that she was able to pull her thoughts together to save her baby. It's just too bad she couldn't save herself; but I'd say it's nothing short of a miracle the way it ended up."

Miracle is the right word for it. Rescuers found the child in her seat atop a pile of rubble outside the fire (below):

no title

Keana was taken to the hospital, suffering only a minor burn.

Sadly, Carter never made it out of the house; an autopsy revealed she died almost immediately from smoke inhalation.

No cause has been found for the fire, though investigators say they don't suspect foul play.

Shelby's mother, Kathy Hardy, has taken her "Beautiful Miracle" home. You can help out baby Keana and her grandmother by donating HERE!

[Image via Facebook/GoFundMe.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Classic Movies That Are Actually Horribly Offensive!
Mary Tyler Moore's Best Film & TV Moments!
Celebrities Who Have Been Accused Of Cheating!
20 Classic Vines You Have To See!
Reasons We Can't WAIT For 2016 To Be Over...
Debbie Reynolds -- A Life In TV & Film
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Kylie Minogue 'ends engagement to fiancé Joshua Sasse'
Next story »
And The Award For Worst Father EVER Goes To…
See All Comments