The tweet is coming from inside the White House... Allegedly.

Now that Donald Trump is in charge, the White House seems to be drained of all its sane-minded staffers only to be left with alternative facts-spewing goons like Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer.

But apparently, the Capitol still has some anonymous allies that claim to be "the unofficial resistance team inside the White House" -- and they're tweeting out all of Drumpf's precious secrets!

Though the Twitter account is by no means verified, the @RoguePOTUSStaff page has gone viral after sending alleged inside information from Trump's administration.

The Rogue POTUS Staff accuses Trump of making racist remarks about Muslims, of "getting payments from foreign governments," and even claims the predatory prez was overheard yelling:

