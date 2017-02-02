Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Selena Gomez Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> Politik, Donald Trump, Twitter, Controversy >> #DeleteUber Worked!!!
« Previous story
Joe Simpson Begins Radiation Treatment For Prostate Cancer
Next story »
Someone Allegedly Inside Donald Trump's White House Staff Is Spilling The Tea On Twitter! You HAVE To See This!
See All Comments