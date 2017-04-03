Donald Trump Is Hosting His Own Late-Night Show??

Home Videos Photos Shop
4/03/2017

no title

Donald Trump wants to grab your… attention!

Considering how much abuse he takes from late-night pundits, the President wants to hit back at his haters by hosting his own after-hours show…

SORT OF!

On Monday, Comedy Central announced plans for The President Show starring spot-on Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik. Seriously, this guy is good!

The new program — produced by Adam Pally's Clone Wolf Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment — premieres April 27 at 11:30 P.M. after The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Ch-ch-check out a preview (below)!

[Image via Comedy Central.]

