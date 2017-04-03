Jesse Eisenberg Welcomes His First Child With Girlfriend Anna Strout!

Daddy Jesse!

As we reported in October, it was confirmed that Jesse Eisenberg and girlfriend Anna Strout are expecting their first child.

Fast forward to now, their baby boy is here!

On Monday, the couple and their new bundle of joy were spotted strolling around New York City! So cute!

The Social Network star dated Miz Strout from 2002 to 2012, and they got back together in 2015.

Congrats you two!

